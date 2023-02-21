Ikeja Electric Replaces Stolen Transformer’s Cables In Ojokoro After Agitations

Normal social and economic activities have returned to a part of Ojokoro community, under Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State, as the officials of Ikeja Electric IE Plc have fixed the recently stolen cables of the enclave’s power transformer.

The fixing was made last Sunday – after 10 days of theft and about 96 hours of a peaceful resolution meeting between IE officials, the community leaders, youths’ representatives and police.

At the end of meeting which held last week Thursday afternoon at the Jankara IE Business Office, the community was promised that the stolen cables would be replaced within 24 hours, but the exercise according to the firm, was delayed till Sunday due to cash crunch protests ravaging across the country.

The affected community, comprising six streets was however elated when the IE staff arrived Sunday evening, fixed the cables and light was restored shortly after.

The community leader, Elder Jacob Fadipe on behalf of the residents appreciate the replacement of the stolen cables, as well as others who contributed immensely, to resolve the problem.

When contacted, Elder Fadipe said: “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to IE, for their quick response in providing a replacement for the stolen armored cable and restoration of electricity to our community.

“We particularly thank Ojokoro Divisional Police Officer DPO and his men for their cooperation, diligence and assistance”.

Also, the community head most significantly thanked a former Chairman of Ojokoro Local Council Development Area LCDA, Hon.Benjamin Adeyemi Olabinjo for his attention and support while the struggle lasted; the community youths for their peaceful conduct; women for standing by and most especially, the mass media for blowing the community’s concern to the world and calling the attention of necessary authorities to it.

Recall that the Aina 2 power substation was burgled midnight of Friday, February 9, 2023, throwing the entire community into darkness.

The affected streets included: Aduke Odekunle; Aina; Ambali; Banjo Owoyele; Morenike and Wole Bamiduro