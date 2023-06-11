Ikeja Commits To Enhancing Residents’ Lives, Healthy Environment

The Ikeja Local Government has reaffirmed its dedication to implementing policies and undertaking projects that will have a direct positive impact on the lives of its residents.

Additionally, the government promises to provide essential services that guarantee a healthy environment for the people.

This commitment was expressed by the Chairman of Ikeja LGA, Hon. Mojeed Alabi Balogun, during a meeting with members of the local government monitoring team from the Lagos State Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, who were visiting the Council.

Strengthening Collaborative Efforts for Resident Welfare

Represented by the Vice Chairman, Hon. Yomi Mayungbe, Balogun emphasized the local government authority’s commitment to working seamlessly with various government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to improve the lives of residents.

He highlighted the Local Government’s efforts in environmental health and emphasized that the council is actively working to upgrade the tools and resources of the Environmental Department to enhance its performance.

Achieving Harmonization in Government Policies

During the meeting, the Council Manager, Mr. Azeez Saheed, stressed the importance of uniform directives from both the Local Government and the State Government, facilitated through the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs and other relevant agencies.

He emphasized the need for policy harmonization to streamline local government tasks, ensuring they are carried out efficiently and expeditiously.

Assessing Programs and Encouraging People-Oriented Projects

The leader of the visiting team, Mr. Ogunjobi Raymond, the Director of the Local Government Monitoring Department in the Ministry, explained the purpose of their visit.

They aimed to assess the Council’s programs, projects, and activities to ensure adherence to established standards.

Raymond advised the local government management team to prioritize people-oriented programs and projects, particularly focusing on the provision of modern infrastructure such as good roads and efficient drainage systems.