IKEDC Hikes Electricity Tariffs for Band A Customers

The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has announced a tariff adjustment for Band A customers in parts of Lagos and Ogun states. According to a statement shared on its social media platforms, customers in this category will now pay N209.5/kWh, up from the previous rate of N206.80/kWh, effective from July 1, 2024.

The adjustment, described as being “in line with the service based tariff regime,” aims to sustain improved service delivery across all feeder bands within the Ikeja Electric network. However, the statement clarified that tariffs for Bands B, C, D, and E will remain unchanged.

IKEDC’s move comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance electricity distribution and service reliability, addressing the needs and expectations of different customer segments.