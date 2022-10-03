IK Osakioduwa, Wife Mark 14th Wedding Anniversary

Popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa and wife are marking their 14th wedding anniversary.

Osakioduwa revealed this via his Instagram page on Monday.

He wrote, “So that’s how we’ve been married now for 14years? Wow! We are almost becoming a serious couple oh.”

“I remember when I first mentioned marriage to you. I told you then that ‘I could see us being friends for the rest of our lives.’ I’m really excited that 14 years down, I still feel the same way. Nothing has changed (apart from the colour of your hair: every month).”

“You’re still the one for me (even with your ‘skoin skoin’). Let’s keep this thing going. Let’s keep talking to each other, listening to each other, learning everyday about ourselves and who we are becoming. Also let’s take more pictures together. I realised we definitely don’t have enough. Let’s even go to studios to do photoshoots.”

“I love you Weed. Here’s to FOREVER

”