Iheanacho Laments Super Eagles Players’ Late Arrival to Camp

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed concerns about the late arrival of some teammates impacting Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin.

The squad began training with 15 players over the first two days, but were only joined by five more on Tuesday. Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Frank Onyeka, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Paul Onuachu arrived at the team’s camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Despite these reinforcements, three players—Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, and Maduka Okoye—are still yet to join the camp.

Iheanacho noted the difficulties in conducting proper training sessions due to the staggered arrivals, highlighting the challenge in achieving cohesion and readiness for the crucial qualifiers. The team’s preparation schedule has been disrupted, raising concerns about their readiness for the upcoming matches.

“Obviously we are not yet complete and we are missing a few players, it’s just a little bit of an impact in the training sessions.

“Some of the big sessions that we needed to do we couldn’t because we are not complete,” he told TVC News.

“It affects the training a little bit but we’ve got almost everybody today and we did a big session which is very, very important.

“Hopefully everyone will be around tomorrow for us to get the full length of the pitch and training that we need.

“Overall, we have been working really hard and training for a few days now so I think the coaches are doing a great job. We are really fit and ready to go.”