IGP, UN Collaborate for CRU Offices in Enugu, Kano, Rivers

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun, is collaborating with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to establish CRU offices in Enugu, Kano, Rivers States and the expansion of the Lagos CRU office.

This move is a concerted effort to enhance the quality of service delivery and extend the reach of the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), ultimately making justice and accountability more accessible to the public.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read in part, “The Complaints Response Unit (CRU) has been instrumental in addressing public grievances and concerns related to police misconduct, human rights violations, and other issues in Nigeria. With the generous support and collaboration of the United Nations, the IGP is taking a significant step towards decentralizing and expanding CRU’s presence across the country in line with the provisions of Section 131 of the Police Act 2020. This expansion is a vital part of the IGP’s commitment to fostering a more transparent, accountable, and responsive policing system, and aligning with international best practices by significantly reduce the barriers faced by citizens when reporting issues, and will also expedite the resolution process.

“Consequently, the project would involve an outreach program whose primary objective is to develop effective strategies and modalities that will facilitate the expansion of CRU services to under-served rural communities and individuals with limited access. To achieve this, interactive Town Hall meetings in each of the four states which will bring together 20 relevant stakeholders from these states, as identified by the respective commands have been scheduled. These sessions will provide a platform for open discussions and collaborations aimed at improving community-police relations and service quality. The town hall meetings will hold in Kano State on October 23rd; Lagos on October 25th; Rivers on October 31st; and in Enugu State on November 8th, 2023.

“The Inspector General of Police remains steadfast in his commitment to nurturing positive community relations and ensuring the delivery of top-notch policing services to members of the public with emphasis on addressing issues of professional misconduct and other forms of infractions. He urges residents of the concerned states to cooperate with the Nigeria Police to birth an efficient Complaint Response process in the affected states for improved policing, while assuring that the CRU will promote trust, transparency, and accountability in the police force and enhance the government’s capacity to address human rights violations.”