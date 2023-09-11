IGP Sets Up Committee to Review Firearms Licensing

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the establishment of an ad hoc committee tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of firearms licensing and regulations within the Nigeria Police Force.

The initiative, according to a statement issued by Police Spokesman, ASP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, is in accordance with the Firearms Act and other existing laws, with the primary objective of enhancing public safety and overall security.

The committee will undertake a thorough evaluation of current firearms licensing procedures and regulations, with a focus on improving their effectiveness, transparency, and accountability.

The statement said the IGP emphasized the Police Force’s commitment to collaborating with various stakeholders in the review process, including legal experts, civil society organizations, and field experts. This holistic approach aims to ensure a well-informed and all-encompassing review that aligns with the evolving security landscape.

In a strong stance against insecurity, the IGP issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the illegal possession of arms and light weapons. He underscored the grave threat posed by the illicit proliferation of firearms and light weapons to the nation’s peace and stability. Egbetokun emphasized that unauthorized possession of firearms not only violates the law but also endangers society. He assured that the Nigeria Police Force is resolutely committed to pursuing and prosecuting those engaged in these unlawful activities to the fullest extent of the law.

The IGP then charged State Commissioners of Police and supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police responsible for Zonal Commands and tactical squads to initiate rigorous measures against the illegal fabrication, sale, possession, and use of prohibited firearms nationwide. He further encouraged all Nigerians to promptly report any suspicious activities related to firearms to their local police divisions or through various NPF social media platforms to facilitate swift responses and maintain the nation’s security.