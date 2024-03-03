IGP Reiterates Commitment to Officers’ Welfare

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has assured of the commitment of his leadership to improved welfare package for every officer of the Nigeria Police Force in all areas. The IGP disclosed this while commissioning a new block of wards and a physiotherapy department building at the Police Hospital, Eleyele, Ibadan on Sunday 3rd March, 2024, as part of the drives towards improved welfare for all officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

The newly commissioned building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to cater to the medical needs of police officers and their families, as well as members of the public who seek healthcare services at the Police Hospital. The addition of the physiotherapy department will enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide comprehensive healthcare services and rehabilitation for patients recovering from various injuries.

The IGP while noting that the project would benefit not only members of the Nigeria Police Force, but also communities in close proximity to the hospital, commended the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Hospital Ibadan, ACP Olakunle Kazeem for his selflessness in sourcing funds and ensuring the funds were expended appropriately for the construction of the structure.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured that the Police will upgrade existing health facilities, construct, and equip more in the various host communities as part of the corporate social responsibility of the Nigeria Police in order to improve the welfare capital of Police officers and other residents in such areas.