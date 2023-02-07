News

IGP Redploys DIGs, AIGs, CPs

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
38
IGP Usman Baba
IGP Usman Baba

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs),

Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes. DIG Danmallam Mohammed, fdc, has been redeployed to the

Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names; to DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, mni; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, mni. AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while

AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the AIGs.

Post Views: 69
Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
38

Related Articles

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Promises Oil Exploration In Bauchi

8 hours ago
Wike

2023: Nobody Can Thwart Election – Wike

17 hours ago
Atiku, Okowa

Atiku Promises Peace In Benue If Elected

18 hours ago
Atiku

Atiku Blames APC For Photo Superimposed Onto ‘Image Of Jesus’

20 hours ago