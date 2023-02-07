IGP Redploys DIGs, AIGs, CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs),

Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes. DIG Danmallam Mohammed, fdc, has been redeployed to the

Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names; to DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, mni; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, mni. AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while

AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the AIGs.