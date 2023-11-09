IGP Redeploys 40 Senior Officers Nationwide

In a strategic move to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of the Nigerian Police Force, Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the immediate posting and redeployment of 40 senior officers, comprising 14 Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and 26 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various Commands and Formations across the country.

This significant reshuffle, as outlined in an official statement by the force, aligns with the IGP’s commitment to fostering a professionally competent, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police force. The reassignments also reflect the elevated status of senior officers who recently attained higher ranks.

Among the notable appointments, AIG Ogundele Joshua Ayodeji assumes responsibilities in Zone 7 Abuja, while AIG Patrick Ogon Edung takes charge of Zone 11 Osogbo. AIG Badru Banji Lawal will oversee Border Patrol at FHQ.

In the Commissioner of Police category, CP Disu Olatunji Rilwan is posted to Rivers State, CP George Chijioke Chuku to Benue State, and CP Ahmed Abdullahi Tijani to Jigawa State, among others.

The IGP urged the newly posted and redeployed officers to align their work with the force’s policies and support the government’s agenda for economic recovery and the socio-political development of the country.

Emphasizing the importance of professionalism and diligent policing, the IGP called on the officers to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, bringing policing closer to the people and fostering a safer and more secure environment for all.