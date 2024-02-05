IGP reactivates Smartforce Database Management System

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the reactivation of Police Smartforce DataBase System as part of his digitalization drive for the Police Force to ensure all officers have their details captured and stored for record purposes and to ease administrative bottlenecks, create ease in tracking postings/transfers, and issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Cards for personnel identification.

The main objective of the database is to tremendously enhance the competence and effective service delivery in all areas of policing, most especially in the smooth administrative management of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole. The system, which is integrated with modern technology and state of the art appliances, will reduce reliance on manual and burdensome traditional administrative methods; thereby ensuring an effective management of the workforce of force.

While reiterating his vision for a Police driven by the integration of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the IGP, orders immediate commencement of the digitalization process across all Commands and Formations of the Force for timeous upgrade and operation of the system and charges all officers to enrol for the process at their various commands formations across the country.