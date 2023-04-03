IGP Pledges Commitment To Better Working Relationship With PSC

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Monday, paid a historic courtesy visit to the newly sworn-in Chairman of the Police Service Commission, IGP Solomon E. Arase, (Rtd.), at his office, Federal Secretariat Complex, Central Business District, Abuja. The IGP, who led his management team, congratulated the PSC Chair on his appointment and subsequent swearing-in, assuring him of the NPF’s full cooperation to achieve an enviable policing system.

The meeting which was at the instance of the IGP was geared at cementing the existing relationship between the NPF and the Commission for an improved working relationship.

The PSC Chair while appreciating the IGP and the Force leadership for the thoughtful visit, assured that all necessary support will be deployed to ensure the Force is repositioned for better service delivery.

He similarly expressed optimism in the quest to build stronger ties, work out more areas of collaboration, and improve discipline within the ranks of the Force.

The Inspector-General of Police reiterated the commitment to engage with the PSC to strengthen the disciplinary mechanism of the Force and stimulate continuous Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) meetings more frequently to dispense with matters of discipline amongst senior officers of the Force. The IGP and the PSC Chair similarly visited the site of the new PSC office complex to ascertain the level of work towards its completion.