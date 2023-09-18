IGP Orders Swift Operation to End Cult Clash in Sagamu

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered swift operations to be carried out in Sagamu town, Ogun State, following a cult clash that reportedly saw the death of about 20 individual.

This was disclosed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who added that the Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, was in the town for on the spot assessment and confidence-building patrol.

“We will also assist the command with resources where necessary. The command will speak on this asap. Thanks,” Adejobi said in a terse statement.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has warned that the state will be too hot for cultist trying to make it a place of refuge.

While reading a rot act, he said: ” As a responsible and responsive government, we are very sad with the resurgence of activities of criminal elements under different outlawed groups, raising unnecessary tension in the sleepy town of Sagamu and it’s environs.

“Let me categorically state that we are more than determined to put an end quickly to these nefarious activities of these hoodlums and enemies of our people; who are hellbent to truncate the peace of our land.

“Let these urchins be rest assured that the State will be too hot for them to operate as we are reevaluating the security architecture for greater surveillance and tactical operation”.

The governor noted that the new security approach would be implemented in collaboration with the traditional institution, community and religious leaders, youth groups as well as other critical stakeholders.

Abiodun, therefore, appealed to the people to provide adequate and useful information to security agents for prompt response to prevent future occurrences.