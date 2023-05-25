IGP Orders Posting, Redeployment Of Senior Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has taken a significant step towards enhancing community-based and strategic policing by ordering the posting and redeployment of senior police officers across various commands and departments.

This move aims to maximize the impact of law enforcement efforts and ensure professional standards and discipline in the Nigerian Police Force.

CP Okon Okon Effiong has been appointed to head the Department of Finance and Administration ICT at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. CP Zachariah A. Fera will take charge of the Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex in Enugu, while CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka and CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah have been assigned to the Rivers State Command and Cross River State Command, respectively.

The IGP tasked the newly posted Commissioners of Police with utilizing their wealth of experience to enhance the existing structural arrangements and implement a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system.

Their mandate includes ensuring sanity, upholding professional standards, and maintaining discipline in their respective areas of assignment.

IGP Baba emphasized the importance of public support and cooperation in enabling the senior police officers to carry out their duties effectively. He urged citizens to work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace, security, and lawfulness in their communities.

With these strategic postings and redeployments, the Nigerian Police Force aims to strengthen its operational capabilities and foster closer collaboration with local communities.

The IGP’s vision for a proactive and people-centered approach to policing is being actively pursued, with the aim of ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.