IGP Orders Logistics Supply for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Elections

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water canons, Armored Personnel Carriers, helmets, bullet proof vests, tear gas canisters etc, to Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states to intensify security arrangements for the coming elections in the states.

The order is in a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off cycle Gubernatorial elections in the states scheduled for 11th November, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi.

According to Adejobi, “Earlier, the IGP had organised trainings for the police officers who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.

“The IGP therefore urges all stakeholders in the 3 states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during and after the elections as the Police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states.”