IGP Order: Anambra CP Directs Recovery Of Police Spy Plate Numbers

In furtherance of the IGP’S recent order banning possession and usage of Police SPY Vehicle Number Plates across the country, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng, on Thursday, established an enforcement team to ensure full recovery of all Police spy plate numbers in Anambra State.

The CP while addressing the Command’s Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other heads of formations in the Command, tasked the officers to give full support to the enforcement team in their efforts at enforcing the order to the letter.

The CP reemphasized that the order was part of deliberate measures aimed at strengthening internal security in the country and preventing continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road-users by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

The CP similarly enjoined the general public, especially Anambra citizens to ensure voluntary compliance with the directives or risk being arrested for its violation.