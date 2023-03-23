IGP Moves To Improve Interrogation Process

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday, met with the Regional Director, Africa and West Asia, of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), represented by Dr. Bob Arnot, and his team comprising Prof. Etannibi Alemika, AIG Austine Iwah (Rtd.) and Toyin Badejogbin, .at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to chart viable steps towards implementing the standard operating procedure (SOP) on investigations and interrogation for due compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Similarly, the meeting discussed the production, launch and distribution of copies of SOP’s which have already been developed in synergy with international agencies/bodies for police use and implementation.

The IGP emphasized the reactivation and standardization of police interrogation rooms while the possibility of reactivating and sustaining trainings on the ACJA down to the grassroots of policing was emphasized.

In the same vein, the IGP played host to the Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka, and other Commissioners of the Commission; as well as the Managing Director/CEO Jos Electricity Distribution Plc., Engr. Abdul Bello Mohammed, fnse, and members of the management who paid courtesy visits on the IGP to strengthen tie with the Police for the effective discharge of their respective responsibilities.