IGP Mourns Retired AIG Okoye

IGP Kayode Egbetokun
IGP Kayode Egbetokun

Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Okoye Ikemefuna, is Dead. The former police officer died on January 7, 2024.

The news of his passing was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read in part, “AIG Okoye Ikemefuna was born on 15 June, 1955, and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1984. He served the nation with dedication and distinction throughout his illustrious career, leaving an indelible mark on the law enforcement community. His commitment to duty was evident during his tenure as CP Ogun state from 2010 to 2014 and AIG Zone 11 Osogbo 2015, respectively.

“The Inspector General of Police extends his sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of late AIG Okoye R. Ikemefuna RTD, parying for solace during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

