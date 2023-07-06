News

IGP Disbands Edo Police Team For Running Over Man With Vehicle

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
3

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the disbandment of the Edo state tactical team, who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma

In a statement, force public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis, while restoring public trust in the Police Force.

Meanwhile, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures in line with the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions.

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
3

Related Articles

zulum

Zulum Appoints Professor Bello As Borno Internal Revenue Service Boss

15 hours ago
Court

Blind Man Remanded For Defiling 13-year-old Girl

23 hours ago
ICPC

ICPC Arraigns Assistant Director, Other Over Employment Scam

24 hours ago

Tinubu Mourns Pioneer FCT Minister Ajose-Adeogun

24 hours ago