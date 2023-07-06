IGP Disbands Edo Police Team For Running Over Man With Vehicle

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the disbandment of the Edo state tactical team, who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma

In a statement, force public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis, while restoring public trust in the Police Force.

Meanwhile, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures in line with the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions.