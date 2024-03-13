IGP Deploys Mobile Unit in Kaduna Amid Students Kidnapping

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has paid a visit to Kaduna State following the distressing abduction of school students.

The IGP was accompanied by the DIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Department, Habu Sani, DIG Department of Operations Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, AIG Police Mobile Force Yekini Adio Ayoku, and other senior officers undertook a visit to the state to assess the situation firsthand.

According to Force Spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during his visit, the IGP met with Governor Uba Sani and extended heartfelt sympathies to the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Kuriga community affected by this tragic incident.

Adejobi, in a statement, said, “The IGP reiterated the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to ensuring the safe rescue of all the abducted students assuring that both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches are being vigorously pursued to secure the release of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“In a bid to bolster security efforts, the IGP also announced the immediate deployment of a full armed and ready unit of mobile policemen to the Kuriga Community to enhance security in the affected area and facilitate swift action towards the rescue operation.

“In response, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Senator Uba Sani, reaffirmed the government’s readiness to support the police in their rescue efforts. He assured of continuous assistance and provision of support to the deployed officers. Additionally, the Governor cautioned against sensational reportage by the media, urging for responsible journalism during this challenging period.

“During the visit, the IGP also engaged with police officers at the Police Command and the Police College, Kaduna. He addressed their concerns and assured them of the Force’s unwavering commitment to their welfare, with a view to bequeathing to Nigerians a police institution that is service driven, professionally competent, people friendly and rule of law compliant for a more secure environment in Nigeria.

“The Inspector General of Police reiterated that the task ahead of the Nigeria Police Force is critical and will be carried out assiduously to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. He urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Police and other relevant security agencies in the tireless duty towards a swift resolution of the present security challenges in our dear county.”