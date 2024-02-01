IGP Deploys Forces to Rescue Abducted Ekiti Pupils, Teachers

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has condemns the recent killings of two traditional rulers and the abduction of school pupils and teachers in Ekiti State.

Spokesman for the NPF, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement revealed that immediate measures have been taken to address the security challenges, with the deployment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Abiodun Asabi, to Zone 17 Akure.

“The assigned AIG will coordinate a comprehensive security response to end the unfortunate incidents in Ekiti and parts of Ondo State.

“Thirteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents, and the IGP assures the public of the NPF’s commitment to ensuring justice and preventing a recurrence.

“The public is urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative as efforts are made to restore peace and security in the affected areas,” Adejobi said.