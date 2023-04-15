IGP Deploys Egbetokun FCID, 36 Others To Different Formations

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu, the supervising DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Force Headquarters, Abuja.

DIG Egbetokun who hails from Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, holds a BSc. (Hons.) Degree in Mathematics Education, an MSc. in Engineering Analysis, and a Master’s of Business Administration degree. DIG Egbetokun has attended various courses both home and abroad, and has served in various investigative, operational, and administrative capacities including as Commander Rapid Response Squad (RSS) Lagos; Head Anti-Fraud, FCT Command; CP Kwara State amongst others. He was until his recent promotion the AIG in charge of Zone 7 Abuja comprising the FCT and Niger State.

Similarly, the IGP has approved the posting/redeployment of thirty-six (36) Commissioners of Police to various Commands and Formations. Amongst the 36 CP’s are;

i. CP Operations, DOPS FHQ – CP Zubairu Abubakar

ii. CP Homicide FCID Abuja – CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+)

iii. CP Railway Lagos – CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu, fdc

iv. CP Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) – CP Nemi E. Osigboboka Iwo

v. CP General Investigations FCID Abuja – CP Salman Dogo Garba

vi. CP PAP Western Lagos – CP Dungus Ali Monguno

vii. CP Police Mobile Force FHQ – CP Audu Ali Dabigi

viii. CP Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos – CP Patrick A. Atayero

ix. CP INEC Abuja – CP Olaiya Victor Mobolaji

x. CP CCR – CP Olaolu A. Adegbite, mfr

xi. CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau – CP Disu O. Rilwan

xii. CP Armament FCH Abuja – CPMohammed S. Dalijan, fsi

xiii. Force Provost Marshal – CP Dan-Mamman E. Shawulu, fsi

xiv. CP Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja – CP Clement Robert, fsi

xv. CP X-Squad FCID Abuja – CP Rhoda Olofu

xvi. CP Anti-Human Traficking – CP Onah Ambrose Sunny

xvii. CP PAP Eastern – CP Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.

The Inspector-General of Police has instructed all newly posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their Commands, Formations, and Departments comply with the Police Reform mandate. He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The posting is with immediate effect.