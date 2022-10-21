IGP Decorates, Deploys Newly Promoted AIGs, CPs

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, psc(+), NPM, fdc, CFR, on Thursday 20th October, 2022, decorated fifty-six (56) newly promoted senior police officers comprising 13 AIGs and 43 CPs at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Officers who earned the promotion on the basis of seniority, merit, unblemished service records and invaluable experiences, were decorated with their new ranks amidst cheers from their spouses, loved ones and well-wishers.

The IGP who was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Sanusi Nma Lemu, mni, MFR, noted that under the current promotion exercise, a total of four hundred sixty-five (465) officers were promoted to various ranks. He assured that the exercise will continue towards ensuring that deserving officers are elevated as and when due, in line with one of the cardinal agendas of his leadership.

Similarly, the IGP has deployed 14 AIGs and 44 Commissioners of Police to various commands and formations in the country, including the newly decorated officers, for effective manpower and security management of the various jurisdictions. The newly posted AIGs include AIG Ayuba E. Ede to Zone 1 Kano; AIG Egbetokun O. Adeolu, mni, to Zone 7 Abuja; AIG Christiana I. Cookey to Zone 11 Osogbo; AIG Adesina M. Soyemi to Zone 4 Makurdi; AIG Friday Eboka to Zone 16 Yenagoa; AIG Ashafa Adekunle to Zone 8 Lokoja; AIG Edward C. Egbuka to Zone 14 Katsina; AIG Olokode T. Olawale to Zone 12 Bauchi; AIG Abutu Yaro, fdc, to Zone 13 Ukpodunukofia-Awka amongst others.

Commissioners of Police deployed to Commands and Formations include CP Mohammed A. Dankwara to Edo; CP Yomi Oladimeji to Nasarawa; CP Okon O. Effiong, fdc to Rivers; CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye to Osun; CP Sule Balarabe to Cross River; CP Benneth C. Igweh to Kogi; and CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala to Abia State Police Command. Others include CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, fdc to CP SPU FHQ Abuja; CP Zachariah F. Achinyan, fdc to CP CTU FHQ Abuja; CP Ochogwu A. Ogbeh to CP Legal, FHQ, Abuja; CP Dayo Ariyo to Commandant Police College, Oji River; CP Garba N. Emmanuel to Force Medical Officer, FHQ, Abuja, as well as other highly cerebral Commissioners of Police.

The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force. He thanked His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman, Nigeria Police Council for the continuous support for the Nigeria Police. The IGP equally appreciated the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs and the Police Service Commission for supporting the Police reform agenda and aiding in the attainment of its human capacity development initiatives.