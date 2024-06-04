IGP Condemns Alleged Extortion of Police Officers for Promotion

The Nigeria Police Force has condemned the alleged extortion and unethical conduct surrounding the ongoing promotion interviews for Inspectors aspiring to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

According to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, such behavior undermines the core values of the institution and will not be tolerated.

This was as the IGP strongly condemned any form of corruption in the promotion process and urged all officers to report any instances of misconduct promptly and directly to the IGP through the dedicated hotline at 09077120194 or to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) at 08037168147.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in all promotion procedures. This was as the force warned that any officer found engaging in corrupt practices for personal gain will face severe disciplinary measures.

All officers are urged to maintain ethical standards and work collectively to uphold the integrity and credibility of the Police Force.