IGP Commits To Professionalism, Specialization In Police

Enhancing Efficiency through Specialized Units

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has reaffirmed his dedication to promoting professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) by prioritizing specialization and appointing trained experts to lead specialized sections.

This strategic approach aims to ensure that the right individuals are assigned to specific roles such as the Legal Section, Forensic Unit, Cybercrime Unit, Public Relations Department, Gender Unit, Medical Services, and more.

By matching the right personnel to appropriate positions, the IGP believes that the efficiency and effectiveness of policing duties to the public will significantly improve.

Achievements under the IGP’s Administration

Highlighting some notable achievements during his tenure, the IGP mentioned several key advancements within the NPF.

These include the successful establishment and substantial expansion of the Cybercrime Unit, extensive construction of specialist hospitals and procurement of medical facilities for the Medical Unit, digitization of the Force Legal Section, digitization of personnel records under the Force Secretary’s office, enhanced aerial and marine operations, improved Police Animal Section, digitalized Central Motor Registry, and the establishment of the NPF Construction company to assist in constructing and renovating barracks and facilities.

These accomplishments reflect the IGP’s commitment to modernizing the police force.

A Continuous Drive towards Total Overhaul and Digitalization

The Inspector-General of Police assured the public that the ongoing process of institutionalizing professionalism and specialization within the NPF will continue.

It is a deliberate effort aimed at achieving a comprehensive overhaul of outdated systems and practices, making way for full digitalization in the near future.

Emphasizing the significance of this transformation, the IGP highlighted its potential to significantly enhance investigation and intelligence-gathering activities of the police force.

Ultimately, these advancements will lead to more robust and result-oriented interactions between the police and the public.