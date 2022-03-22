IGP Commends Officers For Performance, Charges Seniors To Honour Professionalism

The Inspector-General of Police has charged Senior Police Officers to always commend their personnel who have exemplarily excelled in their duties, which have in turn impacted positively on the goodwill and image of the Nigeria Police Force.

The IGP made the charge while commending the exemplary performances of some officers and men across the State Commands, particularly Sergeant Sampson Ekikere, attached to 22 Police Mobile Force, Ikeja, Lagos, for his uncommon professionalism exhibited on Saturday, 19th March, 2022, when he painstakingly recovered a wallet, belonging to one Mr. Lukman Abaja, and traced the owner to deliver the found item.

He equally commended Sergeant Yahaya Ahmed attached to Higher Shari’ah Court, Tudun Wada Division, Gusau, Zamfara State, for rejecting the sum of N300, 000 bribe, offered to him by one Chukwuka Jude, who was arrested at the same court on 18th January, 2022 for the offence of false presentation and cheating by impersonation.

Also commended was CSP Elemide Akinkunmi Bishop who was Head of Operations at the Police Radio. CSP Bishop was mistakenly credited with the sum of N600,000 into his Police Account. The officer withdrew the sum and remitted it back to the Nigeria Police Cooperative Society treasury, showing attributes of an honest and trustworthy police officer.

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, however, assures the entire Police workforce of sustainable efforts in improving their condition of service with a view to making life meaningful to them and having the Nigeria Police Force of our choice.