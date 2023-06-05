IGP Charges Cops On Tinubu’s Inter-Agency Collaboration

Leveraging on the need to bring Strategic Police Managers abreast of the policy thrust of the newly inaugurated President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly the President’s directive on effective inter-agency collaboration for a synergized internal security architecture and addressing topical security issues in the country, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, met with Senior Police Officers of the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday 5th June, 2023.

During the Conference, the IGP tasked the Strategic Police Managers to build on the quantum of achievements recorded within the months of January to May, 2023, particularly the successful democratic transitioning of 29th of May, 2023, and develop proactive mechanisms for effective control of prevailing and projected threats across the country, including the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal with the emerging threat of industrial strike action, and to forestall any untoward acts from political and non-political actors. He stressed that all hands must be on deck to maintain the needed peace and stability of our democracy even as we prepare for Democracy Day celebrations on June 12, while all peaceful protests must be managed professionally.

Similarly, the IGP noted that within the review period, a total of 1,630 criminal cases were recorded cutting across major offences such as Terrorism, Secessionism, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Banditry, and proliferation of firearms. During various police operations, 3,619 suspects were arrested, 486 firearms and 4,072 ammunition of various calibres were recovered. A total of 316 kidnapped suspects were rescued unhurt.

The IGP observed that deserving officers will in due course be elevated on the basis of merit and vacancy as is customary. He added that within the review period, 31,465 Rank and File have been promoted to their next ranks while thousands of Inspectors due for promotion are currently attending Departmental Selection Boards for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs). Meanwhile, the IGP addressed the prevailing trend of criminalizing civil matters by some Police Officers noting that such professional infractions, despite repeated warnings, will attract severe disciplinary actions and sanctions such that the burden of garnishee orders will rest solely on the individuals involved in such malpractices. He also charged supervising officers to caution officers under their command against unprofessionalism, extortion, etc, and to establish and maintain a Human Rights Desk at all Police Commands for seamless reportage of violations of fundamental rights by officers in order to address incidences of rights violation.

The Inspector-General of Police assures law-abiding citizens of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to a peaceful and serene civil space even as the Force continually sustains the framework for the salient crime-busting achievements vital to securing our great nation. He also stressed that the NPF will continually leverage on the Federal Government’s support even as the internal security dynamics are re-evaluated and strategies adapted towards ensuring that the current downward trend in crime across the country is sustained.