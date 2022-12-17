IGP Blames Politicians, Others For Attacks On INEC Facilities

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has blamed politicians and prominent Nigerians for the attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The IGP said this through the Deputy Inspector-General, Dandaura Mustapha, when he appeared before the adhoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating attacks on inec offices.

The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of INEC, Professor Yakubu Mahmood.

He said, “We now come to the immediate attacks on INEC facilities. Of recent, the ones that took place in Osun and Ogun, then last week in Ebonyi, Imo and Enugu; it is a well known fact that in the South-East geopolitical zone, we have issues of secessionists – the IPOB and ESN. These groups are bent on stopping elections from taking place in the South-East. They have been attacking our personnel; they have been retrieving arms from members of the security agencies, not only the police but the military and other paramilitary organisations that are there. They have been doing it, especially now that the embargo on campaigns has been lifted.

“The election is approaching very fast and they are putting much pressure to see that this election does not hold in the South-East geopolitical zone.In the South-West, we equally have the pro-Yoruba secessionists that are equally bent on seceding and not allowing election to take place in their areas, hence the attack on INEC in Osun and Ogun of recent. Those ones are also sponsored by politicians and other stakeholders.”

According to the police boss, there is also the issue of failed and desperate politicians who are bent on stopping INEC from conducting the elections.

“The failed politicians are those who could not come back through any political party, and as far as they are concerned, let everything spoil, let everything scatter. They are using that opportunity to sponsor illiterate followers of the parties and hoodlums to make sure that this general election does not hold and should not be successful,” Baba added.