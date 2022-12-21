IGP Advises Journalists On Balanced Reportage, Patriotism

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, in the evening of Tuesday 20th December, 2022, hosted journalists and crime reporters cutting across all sections of the media including print, electronic and social media covering the Police beat, to a banquet at the Nigeria Police Officers’ Mess, Garki, Abuja to show appreciation for balanced reportage and further cement the synergy between the NPF and the media.

The IGP appreciated the reporters for their dedication to ensuring that members of the Nigerian society receive timely updates on matters relating to the Force even as he urges them to enthrone balanced reportage and patriotism in the discharge of their duties. He similarly charged them to eschew sentiments and unprofessionalism while conducting their business.

The IGP facilitates with the media and entire Nigerian populace on the Christmas season, while wishing them a prosperous new year 2023 in advance. He assured of improved working relationship in the coming year, and noted that his administration is committed to press freedom and issue-based engagements which has been the fostering force behind the fruitful interrelation enjoyed in 2022.