Ignore NANS Threat To Stop Supporting Our Strike, ASUU Tells Nigerians

Emmanuel Osodeke, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has slammed the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

This was after NANS threatened to stop supporting ASUU’s six months old strike action which had kept students at home.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, Osodoke wondered when the group ever supported his Union’s course.

He said, “The question is, has his group ever supported the struggle for Nigerian students? Any day students and parents take over this struggle, we will not have this problem. Has his set ever supported any of the programmes, apart from running from one government office to another? So, leave that one alone; go and ask the ordinary student on the street, not those leaders.”