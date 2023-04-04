Ignore Anti-Tinubu Protest In US, APC Tells Biden

The All Progressives Congress, United States chapter, has said protesters against the February 25 presidential election are going against democracy.

Some Nigerians on Monday staged a protest in front of the White House against the election won by President-elect Bola Tinubu.

According to them, it was marred by irregularities and that a winner was hurriedly announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The protesters also took their plight to the US Capitol with Nigerian flags and placards expressing their grievances and calling for US intervention against the election.

Reacting, the APC US Chairman, Tai Balofin, in a statement, urged President Joe Biden to ignore them.

The statement read, “We are writing to you regarding a recent petition that has been submitted, calling for the discrediting of the Nigerian presidential election that was deemed free and fair by the Independent National Electoral Commission. As the leader of a country that upholds democratic values, we implore you to disregard the petition.

“The government has faced many challenges threatening the relationship between tribes coloured by religion and politics.

“The coming together of activists against the military intensified the democracy we have untainted since 1999. The great men and women who laid down their lives and resources to make this a reality see Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as an unrepentant front-runner via the NADECO days who fought to make this democracy a reality.”

Balofin said Tinubu became a reference point and a grandmaster of strategic transformation that nation leaders always ran to for ideas and turnarounds, calling him a master of political draft and chess with gaming mastery of political successes.

“It is imperative to respect the democratic process and the decisions made by the electoral body. It is not the place of any individual or group to call for the truncation of democracy or the establishment of an interim government. Such actions are not only unconstitutional but also undermine the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“They have been calling for actions that go against the laid-down processes for addressing disputes and grievances, which is a subversion of the constitution. Their actions and utterances are not only seditious but also pose a threat to the peace and stability of Nigeria. As such, we urge you to condemn such action and make it clear that the British government stands firmly in support of the democratic process in Nigeria.

“Conclusively, we are available to present more evidence to the US Congress. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.