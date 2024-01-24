Igbos Need to Thank God for Stopping Civil War: Ex-Anglican Archbishop Madu

The pioneer archbishop of the Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, Amos Madu, has cautioned those calling for a war in Nigeria to desist from doing that.

He said those making the call did not witness the 30-month Nigerian Civil War between 1967 and 1970, adding that they were ignorant of what they were asking for.

Mr Madu said this in Enugu on Wednesday while interacting with journalists on ‘End of Civil and Unfulfilled Gratitude to God by Ndi Igbo: A Way Forward’.

The Anglican prelate said that life during the war was genocidal, unbearable and extremely tough, as many children and adults died of starvation and curable diseases.

According to him, mothers at that time cooked food without salt, fish, meat or vegetables, noting that it was an experience no one should ever dream of.

The bishop asked the elders to educate and direct the youths on the right path to avoid mistakes that could push the Igbo nation into another civil war.

He said the Igbos had failed to thank God for stopping the war, noting that everybody was surprised when the war ended in 1970.

“We should always remember January 15th every year in order to honour God for what he had done for the Igbos. Only one diocese did it in 2023.

“But many did it this year because of the awareness and the declaration that the Igbos should wake up from their slumber because they have stayed long in the wilderness, self-imposed slavery and bondage.

“We have been struggling for freedom from this self-imposed slavery and bondage,” said Madu.

Mr Madu added, “It has been conclusively realised that the predicament and the resultant general downturn of lives and fortunes of Ndigbo is traceable to what Igbos are doing and more to what they have failed to do.

“Guided by the Holy Spirit of God, Ndigbo have forgotten that they fought a deadly civil war from 1967 to 1970, and so have forgotten to express gratitude to God in appreciation of what God has done for them during and after the war.”

He warned that “until the Igbos acknowledge and thank God for his divine intervention, they will continue to suffer.”

(NAN)