Igbokwe Speaks On Dumping APC For Labour Party

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, has said he will not join the Labour Party because he’s a man of consistency.

In a post on Facebook, Igbokwe revealed how he has progressed with the metamorphosis of his political party without having to defect to another.

He wrote, “Know this and have inner peace. From SDP in 1991 to AD in 1998. Then AC, ACN and now APC. Can you learn anything from this consistency? We are not Toshiba fan that blows in all directions. We are consistent sir.”

He went on to stated that he won’t defect to the Labour Party simply because his kinsman, Peter Obi, is the party’s presidential candidate.

He said, “I wrote this so that some people who think I must join Labour Party because my kinsman is the Presidential candidate will think again. I am APC 120% beyond Mathematics.”

