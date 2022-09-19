Igbokwe Denies Heated Exchange With Wife In US

An aide to the Governor of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has rubished a video shared by some social media users showing a man and his wife in a heated exchange in the US.

Those who shared the video claimed the couple was Igbokwe and his wife.

Reacting, Igbokwe wrote on Facebook:

“THEY ARE NOT DONE YET. THEY ARE STILL RUNNING EVEN WHEN NO ONE IS PURSUING THEM.

“Irredeemable and pathetic children of hate, cultural savages, workers of iniquity, men and women without character, lives or social graces, men and women without hearts, souls or minds of their own are still circulating and sharing the Video of a couple exchanging hot words and fighting in the United States of America and still crediting it to me even when when I have written four days ago that it is not me and my wife.

“The man is not me, the woman is not Dr(Mrs) Grace Igbokwe, my Jewel of inestimable value for 32 years. These clowns should stop embarrassing themselves.

“They should get busy. For me and my wife please know this and have inner peace we are not walking alone.God has been with us as a mighty terrible one and therefore our enemies shall stumble and they shall not prevail. Their everlasting confusion shall not prevail.