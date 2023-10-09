Igboho Thanks Obasanjo, Soyinka After Release

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has thanked former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Nobel laureate Prof Wole Soyinka after he regained his freedom in Benin Republic.

Igboho had fled Nigeria and was being held in Cotonou, Benin Republic, after he declared Yoruba Nation.

Efforts by former president Muhammadu Buhari to have him repatriated proved abortive.

In a statement following his release, Igboho said, “First of all, my sincere appreciation goes to God almighty, the master of the universe for making this day.

“I give special thanks to President Talon of Benin Republic and to all members of his cabinet. My gratitude goes to my heroic father, Professor Banji Akintoye, and Professor Wole Soyinka for their support in the course of the struggle. May God reward you Baba for your standing courageously for our Yoruba nation and me. You promised to stand by me through my ordeal in Benin Republic and you have fulfilled your promise.

“I will not forget to appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Baba Ayo Adebanjo for their roles, even though only God gives freedom. Let me use this opportunity to say thank you to all religious leaders, pastors, Muslim clerics and traditional worshippers for their prayers day and night.”