Igboho Returns to Nigeria for Mother’s Burial

Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Igboho, a prominent figure in the Yoruba Nation movement, has made his return to Nigeria. His spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, issued a statement confirming Igboho’s presence in the country for the burial of his mother.

The announcement was made through a brief statement shared via Koiki’s official channel on Thursday, accompanied by a video clip capturing Igboho’s activities upon his return.

In the video footage, Igboho is seen alongside individuals, purportedly at a mortuary, presumably making arrangements and preparations for his mother’s burial rites.

He wrote: “I can confirm that Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is currently on his way to Igboho Town for the final burial of his mother MRS S.A.ADEYEMO.

“The body of MRS S.A ADEYEMO was picked up from the mortuary in SAKI TOWN some few hours ago.”