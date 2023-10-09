Igboho Regains Freedom in Benin Two Years After

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has regained his freedom in Benin Republic two years after.

Igboho is now legally free to leave Cotonou, capital of the Benin Republic, to Nigeria and other countries.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world. I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again. Even though I have been living in Cotonou for some time, I can confirm to you categorically that I have now secured the liberty to leave Cotonou for Nigeria,” Adeyemo told the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

He regained freedom after two years of trial by the Beninese government.

Concise News recalls that Igboho was arrested while trying to flee to Cotonou after declaring Yoruba Nation.

His house had been raided by operatives of the Department of State Services who claimed to have found different assault rifles.

Attempt to have him repatriated to Nigeria by former president Muhammadu Buhari failed.