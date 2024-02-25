Igboho Blames Buhari for Mother’s Death

Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has said former President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for the death of his mother and sibling.

Igboho also alleged that Buhari also attempted to have him killed when he sent operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and soldiers to his house.

Igboho, who recently returned to Nigeria after three years away, said this during a visit to the palace of the monarch of Igboho town in Oyo State.

“Buhari caused problems in my life, he killed my sibling, he killed my friend and he also killed my mother,” he said.

“He’ll die mysteriously with his children. Buhari is Fulani, it’s we Yoruba people that should be careful.”