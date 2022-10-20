Igbo Have Forgiven You, Ohanaeze Tells Buhari

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide says the Igbo have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to implement his 2015 campaign promises.

Ohanaeze, however, praised the Federal Government’s giant strides in the realization of the second Niger Bridge up to 95% completion.

The organisation said it received the cheery news of the completion from the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola as the fulfillment of the government’s promises to Nigerians and Ndigbo in particular.

It said the project will strengthen the level of people’s confidence in expecting more from the Buhari administration.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Ohanaeze said, “We are conscious of the fact that there are about 3.3 km of uncompleted road from the Asaba axis and 7km of uncompleted road, from the Anambra axis of the 2nd Niger Bridge. We are hopeful that the contractors will expedite actions for the realization of 10.3 km roads from both axis of the roads to ensure that commuters and road users will enjoy the benefits of the 2nd Niger Bridge during the festival period of Christmas and New Year. This is a legacy project that Ndigbo will always refer to as the mother of all infrastructural facilities completed by Buhari’s Government and should be renamed after Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu bridge from the proposed name as Buhari’s Bridge.

“Ndigbo are relieved of unbelievable treaties of previous Governments on the second Niger bridge and also pardon President Buhari over his inability to fulfill other 2015 electoral promises which included the revamping of the Enugu Coal mine but the announcement of the completion of the 2nd Niger Bridge including a 35km bypass road linking Anambra and Delta States through a concession under a Public Private Partnership scheme has restored the confidence of Ndigbo that the projected started on September 1st, 2018 will fully be ready for a commission by December 2022. Ndigbo is grateful for this feat and urged President Buhari for completion of other projects in the southeast before May 2023.”