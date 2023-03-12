Headline

Igbo Group Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Second Term

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
An apex Igbo group in Lagos State, G-50 Ofuobi Ndigbo, has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

The group stated that the governor provided an enabling environment for them and their businesses to thrive.

The event happened on Sunday at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Sunday.

Akosisle tweeted, “G-50 Ofuobi Ndigbo, an apex Igbo group in Lagos today in Lagos endorsed Governor @jidesanwoolu and his deputy @drobafemihamzat for 2nd term in office. The Ndigbo community praised the Governor for providing them an enabling environment for their business to thrive.”

