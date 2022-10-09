Igbo Denied Presidency, Yet Not Allowed To Go – Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adeyanjo, the Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has once again reiterated his reasons for backing a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

The elder statesman stated this in an interview with Daily Independent

According to the Afenifere chieftain, South East has not produced a president since the return of the country to civilian rule in 1999.

He argued that the presidency is not a seat meant for some certain regions and it is only fair for the Igbos to take over power.

He said the presidency is a national affair not a Yoruba or Igbo affair, adding that for the sake of equity and unity, Federal Character was included in the Constitution, which was what gave birth to rotation.

According to him, Nigeria have refused to allow the Igbos to create their own sovereign state but choose to continue to sideline them at the national level.

The Yoruba group leader said it was the agitation that the Northern region was monopolising the presidency since the military took over that made Nigerians vote massively for the late Chief M.K.O Abiola.

He said when they did not allow the late Yoruba-born politician to take over, there was crisis, adding that it was to pacify the South-West that the military brought Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from prison in 1999 to be the President of the country and rotation started.

The elder statesman further said that it is only fair and logical for the presidency to go to the South-East.

In his words: “Do we continue to sideline or discriminate against the Igbos, which was what brought the issue of the South-East even before the Labour Party gave Peter Obi ticket. I’m not talking of individuals now, let them criticise me on that principle.”

With all the above, it is pertinent to ask Adebanjo if Presidency is given on a platter of gold?