Igbo Contributed To Lagos Development – Jandor

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, has said the Igbo ethnic group contributed immensely to the development of the state.

Jandor said this when he and his running mate, actress FUNKE Akindele, and other PDP leaders, held a town hall meeting with an Igbo group, Ndigbo Na Lagos Bu Otu, in Surulere on Sunday.

“Everytime I have the opportunity to speak with our brothers and sisters of Igbo extraction in Lagos, I always remember to express our appreciation.

“Appreciation of Lagosians of the first order who understand that all Igbo people in Lagos are one of those who have contributed immensely to our prosperity in the state of Lagos.

“Your investments in our major markets in Aspanda, Ladipo, Trade Fair, Alaba International Market and every Igbo dominated market contributes immensely to the status of Lagos of being the richest state in Nigeria today.

“It behoves every sensible owner of the Lagos to protect and respect those who have come to add to the prosperity but unfortunately what we have in Lagos today is not like that,” he said.