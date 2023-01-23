Igbo Can’t Throw Away 24 Years Investment In PDP – Chidoka

Former aviation minister and a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Osita Chidoka, has said that the South-East geopolitical region should support the party in the 2023 elections and that it would be foolish for Igbos to abandon the party they had backed since 1999.

The PDP’s hegemony in the South East, according to Chidioka, would be challenged by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party and a native of the region.

He said this during a question-and-answer session for Channels Television’s Sunday Politics show on Sunday.

“The Igbo position for me is that our significant investment in the PDP for 24 years cannot be thrown away overnight. I remain in the PDP, and many Igbos remain in the PDP,” Chidoka said.

He added that those who urge for an Igbo president outside of the PDP are not mistaken, but insisted that the PDP is the quickest path for the Igbos to win the presidency.