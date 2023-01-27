Igbo Can Only Be President Through PDP – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said the South-East region populated by the Igbo can only realised it’s dream of having one of their own as President through his PDP.

Atiku said this on Twitter on Thursday after he visited Ebonyi State for his presidential rally.

He tweeted, “Our Recover Nigeria campaign rally in Abakaliki today was about talking to the people directly about my plans to ensure increased development in the Salt of the Nation, Ebonyi State”.

“It was also another opportunity to reiterate my conviction that our great party, the PDP, remains the only veritable platform for the South-East to attain its dreams through the wheels of the Recover Nigeria mission. I am happy with the large turnout that the rally enjoyed. Thank you, Ebonyi”. -AA