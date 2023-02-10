Igbo Billionaires Not Supporting Obi – Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has said Igbo billionaires are not giving financial support to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Adebanjo had endorsed Obi for president, saying the former governor of Anambra State is the best among the other candidates on the 2023 presidential election.

He also based his support for Obi on the grounds of equity, saying if was the turn of the Southeast to rule Nigeria.

While speaking at an event organised for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, in Lagos on Wednesday, Adebanjo said, “These days, I don’t fancy those who talk about united Nigeria in peace without action to back it up. Many people, even among the Igbo, pay lip service to a united Nigeria because of their selfish interest; Obiozor was not one of them. Obiozor was a distinguished scholar, an ambassador par excellence, an intellectual of international repute, and a qualified and distinguished Nigerian.

“When you want to mention the people who give this country recognition and respect, how can you not mention George? He is one of our prides. He shouldn’t have gone now because we are in the middle of a great battle.

“Unfortunately, the Igbo are not giving Obi financial support. I am challenging you openly; you have not been giving Obi the financial support. Those of us supporting him are poor people.

“I know that you people are billionaires. This is the time to spend your money for a good cause. Obi must not suffer anything financially in this cause when he has you people.

“It is a great shame and that is one of the reasons I am missing Obiozor; a man of courage; a man who will call a spade a spade; very diplomatic, courageous and distinguished in character. I hope there are more of him in Igbo land, who will contribute to this struggle to keep Nigeria a united country in peace.”