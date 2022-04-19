Igbo Are Their Own Problem – Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has spoken about the ‘disunity’ amongst the Igbo tribe of Nigeria.

The clergyman stated that Igbo never support their own and would publicly disown one another.

This is as he made reference to the struggle of Biafra, saying if the nation is created, an Igbo man will still be the one to destroy it because they don’t support each other.

He also made reference to the emergence of an Igbo Senate President Evan Enwerem whom he said was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo who was also replaced by Anyim Pius Anyim.

Accirding to Apostle Suleman, the problem of the Igbo are the Igbo.

He said as quoted by Nations Scoop, ”Somebody from the South, somebody from the East. You betray your people. Look at this agitation for Biafra. Who are the people attacking Biafra most, Igbos. Shameless Igbos.

Am I in support of Nigeria dividing, No!. Am I in support of Nigeria seperating, No. Do I believe we should be together? Yes. But even if you don’t agree with the man who is your brother, should you say it publicly if you are not a fool? Can’t you say it amongst your people?

If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth.

During the time of the Senate. When an Igbo man became a senator, it was an Igbo man that removed him. You remember the Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo, Pius Anyim…remember all of them? It was Igbo that was removing Igbos. That was the first and shortest Senate Presidency we have had in this country.

An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. he will carry all the man’s money, he will buy land. He wouldn’t wait to be settled.

The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”