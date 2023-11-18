Igala Nation Not Tribalistic, Racist – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has lauded the Igala nation for their commendable unity, asserting that they are a community not swayed by tribalism or racism.

Speaking passionately at the Government House Glasshouse during an APC stakeholders meeting on Saturday, Governor Bello reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the state’s unity and stressed the importance of transparency in the distribution of democratic benefits.

Governor Bello expressed gratitude to both God and President Bola Tinubu for their unwavering support, which played a pivotal role in the APC’s triumph in the November 11 governorship election. Emphasizing the party’s clear victory, Bello called for a meticulous review of the election process, focusing on learning from mistakes to avoid future pitfalls.

Reflecting on the past seven years, Governor Bello acknowledged challenges but celebrated the APC’s resilience. He called for unity among tribes, highlighting that no single tribe can secure the governorship without the support of others.

Recalling the 2019 election, Governor Bello stressed his aversion to ethnic agendas and sentiments, emphasizing the need for Kogi State to build on achievements, particularly in the areas of road construction, healthcare, and infrastructure development.

Describing the Igala nation as “good people,” Governor Bello acknowledged their lack of tribalism or racism but attributed their current challenges to poor representation. He called on leaders to educate their constituents, prioritize selflessness, and emphasized that the time for Kogi State to consolidate on unity and security is now.

Deputy Governor Edward Onoja attributed the victory to Governor Bello’s support and hard work, urging all to set aside sentiments for a united Kogi State. Senator Sunday Karimi appreciated Kogi West residents for their strength despite multiple candidates from the Okun region, while APC Chairman Abdullahi Bello pledged a comprehensive review to identify those who betrayed the party in the recent election.