Ifeanyi Ubah ‘s Death Shocking – Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has received with shock the news of the death of the Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ubah was announced dead by the Senate on Saturday. Reports have it that he does in London. Cause of death yet-to-be-disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Obi, in a statement, said, “We were all together on July 12, at the burial of Chief Pius Onwuzo in Nnewi, Anambra State.

“Senator Ubah personally welcomed me at the burial and requested that I visit his house for lunch, to which I pleaded with him to reschedule to another date as I already had several engagements for the day.

“During our discussions on the state of the nation, he told me that he now understands my commitment to the progress of humanity and that he aligns with it. He assured me that, despite our party differences, we would work together as a family, in serving our people.

“Similarly, despite party differences, I commended him for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, via which he cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and health and pulling people out of poverty.

“I urged him to continue in that direction. May God Almighty who called him home, at this time, forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, the entire Anambra South Senatorial District; Anambra State; Nigeria; and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. God Almighty protect and bless his family always. -PO.”