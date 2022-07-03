If You Come For Atiku, We’ll Come For You, Dino Melaye Warns Attackers

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has warned that the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, are ready to face anyone that attacks their candidate.

He said propaganda and lies against Atiku will not be tolerated at all.

He, however, stated that the focus within Atiku’s camp is towards rescuing Nigeria.

He said, “While we are advocating for support from all Nigerians, we want to also warn seriously that we will not tolerate disparaging, ridiculing diminishing or using foul languages on Atiku Abubakar.

“You come for Atiku, we will come for you. We will no longer keep quiet to characters who just want to use propaganda and lies to disparage and disrespect the person and personality of Atiku Abubakar.

“The only business we have now is to rescue our country and it is not the business of PDP members alone but the business of every Nigerian.”