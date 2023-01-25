If You Can’t Marry Rich Woman, Invest In One — Jason Njoku

Nigerian businessman and one of the co-founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku, has advised men on why it is important to marry a rich woman.

Njoku made this known on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The businessman who is married to actress Mary Njoku recounted how he invested in his wife and how she has repeatedly come to his rescue when he was down financially.

Njoku also said his wife is his pension if everything he has goes to zero.

He wrote, “Marry rich woman o. If you can’t marry, then invest aggressively in one. I was @MrsMaryNjoku, first ‘investor’ That’s my greatest life hack. You know how great things are when your wife can support the entire lifestyle. Mortgage, school fees & softest of lives. It’s the way.

“Hates that I tell her she is my pension. That if everything I have goes to zero. I just have to be a good husband to maintain the lifestyle I’m accustomed to.. Real talk. Few years back I over extended into several startups. They swallowed all my money & started eating hers.

“She wasn’t happy. She used to cry as I asked her to clear her accounts. But she supported us. My #1 investor @MrsMaryNjoku earnings covered everything. All she asked is that I don’t lose the money. Motivation x100. As long as things are fine at home. Nothing shakes.

“The only money arguments we have ever had been about how I spend it too freely. But that one is in my DNA. Me, I don’t want to struggle too much. Retirement at 50. Hard work is bad for my skin.”

Credit: Twitter | JasonNjoku